The heart of Nature

This shot by Australian photographer Jim Picot, titled Love Heart Of Nature, is the overall winner of the latest edition of the Drone Photo Awards, the main international competition for aerial photography.

The photo, which was shot in Australia, shows a shark swimming inside a school of salmon that is in the shape of a heart.

The school took this shape when the shark was chasing the bait fish.

The photograph is part of a selection of 45 winning photos across various categories.

They will all be on display during an exhibition at this year's Siena Awards in Italy later this month.

The Drone Photo Awards competition is part of the sixth edition of the Siena Awards Festival.

The festival will be held in Siena, Italy, from Oct 24 to Nov 29, with exhibitions featuring big names in the world of photography.