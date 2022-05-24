The great ice meltdown

A photo of an ice cave in the Scott Turner Glacier in Spitsbergen, Norway, taken last Saturday.

Spitsbergen is the largest and only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway.

Svalbard offers one of the world’s most isolated and arresting wildernesses comprising dancing northern lights and mountains diving dramatically into fjords.

Since the early 1990s, these islands near the top of the world have warmed more than twice as quickly as the rest of the Arctic and about seven times the global average.

Snow melts two or three weeks earlier than it did 30 years ago and warmer, wetter winters are growing more common on Svalbard.

The ice cave seen in this photo is shrinking as the glacier melts. It could collapse by next season.