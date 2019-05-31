Star Wars attraction opens in Disneyland: The Force is with you on this ride

Always wanted to join Han Solo and Chewbacca as they fire up the Millennium Falcon and blast off on their various exploits?

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland in California gives fans the chance to do just that.

The 5.7ha new addition to the theme park opens today.

Visitors get the chance to step into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, famously piloted in the Star Wars films by Han and Chewie, and control a simulated flight.

The other marquee ride at Galaxy's Edge, called Rise of the Resistance, features a visit to a Star Destroyer that includes a face-off with the ruthless Kylo Ren, the main antagonist in the latest trilogy of Star Wars films.

There are also workshops where visitors can build their own light-sabers and droids.

Other highlights include multiple restaurants that serve Star Wars-themed food and a cantina that serves alcoholic cocktails.