The fields are alive with the colours of tulips

For a few short weeks every year, the Keukenhof Gardens in Lisse, the Netherlands, come alive with blooming flowers in every colour of the rainbow.

Keukenhof is one of the largest flower gardens worldwide, with about seven million flower bulbs, including hyacinths, roses and 800 varieties of tulips, planted every year.

As the tulips bloom in spring, the gardens are open for only a few weeks every year - typically from late March to mid-May.

This year sees the 69th edition of Keukenhof's opening, with Romance In Flowers as its theme.

The significance of Keukenhof for tourism in the Netherlands is exceptionally large. Every year, a million visitors go to Keukenhof from more than 100 countries, with approximately 75 per cent of them visiting from abroad.