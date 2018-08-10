The exact moment a mudslide hits

Soil and rocks were sent flying into the air as a mudslide tumbled through the village of Chamoson in Valais, southern Switzerland, on Tuesday.

This video still taken from social media shows the moment it hit, crashing into buildings and vehicles.

There were no reported injuries, but local radio station Rhone FM said some homes had to be evacuated and roads around the village were closed.

The mudslide, which eyewitnesses described as similar to a volcanic lava flow, was sparked by a storm that caused a river bed to burst its banks.

In recent months, the canton of Valais has experienced extreme weather conditions, such as higher lightning activity with intense spells of rain.