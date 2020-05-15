The calm before the storm

Dark grey storm clouds hung low over Singapore's Central Business District yesterday afternoon.

According to the National Environment Agency's website, thundery showers are predicted from today till next Monday in the morning and/or early afternoon.

For the first half of this month, the Meteorological Service Singapore has forecast more showers, with the presence of the monsoon rain band over the equatorial South-east Asia region.

The strong daytime heating of land areas, coupled with the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity, is conducive to the development of thunderstorm clouds in the afternoon.

During April and May, thunderstorms tend to be more intense, with higher lightning activity.