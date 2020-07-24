The bronze compass

A bronze sculpture, titled Inscription Of The Island, by Singaporean artist Lim Soo Ngee, seen at Changi Beach on Wednesday.

First shown in 2016 at the front lawn of the Singapore Art Museum ahead of the Singapore Biennale, the sculpture was later moved to its present location at Changi Beach.

In Lim's own imagination, this massive sculpture of a left hand was once part of a colossal statue that guided the ships of an ancient, mythical civilisation.

But the statue collapsed and, being too large to be moved, was left to nature. The rest of it is, presumably, buried deep underground.