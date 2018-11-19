The art of time travel

Bright lights, psychedelic patterns and mirror images - these are what visitors get to experience inside a life-size kaleidoscope at the Light Festival Staro Riga.

Called Kaleidoscope "Time Machine", the art installation is among 43 works of art displayed in various parts of Riga, the capital of Baltic republic Latvia.

The festival, which opened last Friday, ends today. This art installation is situated at Riga's vast Central Market, which celebrates its 88th anniversary this year.

Before stepping into the kaleidoscope, visitors can choose a specific time period and images of the market during that period will play on the moving background, throwing them back into time.