In Pictures: Mass protest against Myanmar military coup over the weekend

Tens of thousands of people in Myanmar marched in protest against the military coup for the second straight day on Sunday (Feb 7).

Published
1 hour ago
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
People show the three-finger salute and hold signs demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they take part in a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.
People show the three-finger salute and hold signs demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they take part in a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Protesters flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, and wave a flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party from their car during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 7, 2021.
Protesters flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, and wave a flag of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party from their car during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Medical workers show the three-finger salute as they greet people taking part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.
Medical workers show the three-finger salute as they greet people taking part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Demonstrators riding motorcycles flash the three-finger salute as they ride past a police truck during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.
Demonstrators riding motorcycles flash the three-finger salute as they ride past a police truck during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021.
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Women sitting in the back of a car hold up the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 7, 2021.
Women sitting in the back of a car hold up the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A protester gives bouquets of flowers to a line of riot police during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021.
A protester gives bouquets of flowers to a line of riot police during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters hold up the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021.
Protesters hold up the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters hold up the three-finger salute as police look on during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021.
Protesters hold up the three-finger salute as police look on during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A police vehicle (front) makes its way through a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 6, 2021.
A police vehicle (front) makes its way through a demonstration against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Riot police block a road in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 6, 2021.
Riot police block a road in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE