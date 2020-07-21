Taking the plunge into a protest

The police cancelled an annual high-diving competition in Kosovo on Sunday, but that did not stop those gathered from diving off a famous bridge in protest.

The traditional competition, which was in its 70th year, was to be held at the 22m-high Fshajt Bridge near the city of Gjakova.

It had been cancelled by the police due to spectators failing to follow social distancing rules as part of safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The event usually sees about 20 divers jumping off the bridge into the White Drin river below. It also draws hundreds of spectators.

The 18th-century stone bridge is said to have hosted high-diving competitions for hundreds of years.