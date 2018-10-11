Taking the plunge as new citizens

Suspended more than 300m above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday from the edge of one of the world's tallest structures.

Canadian Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held by cables off a 116-storey-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the CN Tower.

The 553m-high tower has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such a height, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada, which prides itself on the country's multiculturalism, accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

"The sky is the limit with #Canadian citizenship," the minister tweeted after the ceremony.