Taking the plunge

Scoring a rip or clean entry - without making any splash upon hitting the water - is probably top on the mind of divers training at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which officially opened yesterday, will feature two diving events - springboard, in which athletes use a 3m flexible board to generate bounce and perform acrobatic manoeuvres in the air; and platform, in which athletes dive from a 10m-high fixed platform.

Dives are differentiated by the direction the diver faces for take-off, the direction of somersaults and twists performed, and whether the dive starts from a handstand.

Scoring is based on factors including the beauty of a diver's movements and the lack of splash upon entry into the water.

Freida Lim, 23, will become the first Singaporean diver in Olympic history when she leaps off the 10m platform on Aug 4. Teammate Jonathan Chan, 24, will make his Olympic debut, also in the 10m platform category, two days later.