Taking shopping to new heights

Expecting customers to climb 100m up a cliff to reach one's shop might seem a bit steep.

But a new store in a rock-climbing park in China's Pingjiang county hopes it will be a hit with climbers.

Sitting high above the ground in the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, the store opened on Wednesday and offers snacks, water and other supplies.

While rock climbers may appreciate the service, a bigger challenge may await the store's staff when they have to haul up fresh stock.

The park, famous for its Danxia landforms made from reddish sandstone, attracts thrill seekers who are game to tackle its steep cliffs.

It is also noted for its hair-raising man-made attractions, such as the "Haohanqiao" or the Brave Men's Bridge. Opened in 2015, this is a glass suspension bridge spanning two cliffs that is suspended 180m above ground.