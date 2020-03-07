Taking 'fire walking' to the next level

American daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a tightrope across the crater of an active volcano in Nicaragua, taking half an hour to cross the boiling lake of lava spewing toxic gases.

Masaya Volcano, 635m high and located 20km from Managua city, is one of only eight volcanoes in the world with an active lava lake.

Mr Wallenda started his 550m walk across the crater, known as The Mouth of Hell, at 8.20pm on Wednesday and finished 31 minutes later, sweaty and cheerful.

He wore goggles and a respirator for protection from the toxic gases.

Mr Wallenda said that gusts of wind caused him to lose his balance a little, while the gases affected his eyes despite the goggles.

Mr Wallenda, who has walked a high wire across Niagara Falls and made a blindfolded crossing between two towers in Chicago, said that it was the longest and most dangerous high-wire walk of his life.

But unlike those stunts, he had a safety harness for the volcano crossing, which was broadcast on American and local TV. The feat was captured by 17 cameras and four drones.

