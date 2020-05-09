Taking a stand for fallen nurses in US

Nurses gathered outside the White House in Washington on Thursday to protest the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, CNN reported.

They placed 88 pairs of white nurse's shoes in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House.

The protesters said that the shoes are symbolic of the 88 nurses who have died from Covid-19 due to inadequate PPE while working to save patients from the disease.

The demonstrators also read out the names of the 88 fallen nurses.

The protest was organised by the largest nurses' union in the US and demanded that the government do more to protect the country's front-line healthcare workers.