Take a wet ride on this pool bus

What looks like a terrible accident is actually a whimsical and functional art installation.

Called Le Bus Piscine, which translates to "the pool bus", it is now on display in Gosnay, France, until the end of the week.

Known for his curious creations, French artist Benedetto Bufalino's latest work offers a cool respite from the European heatwave.

Bufalino turned the city bus, which was destined for the scrapyard, into a 10m long and 1.5m deep mini swimming pool that people can take a dip in for free.

He had previously transformed an excavator into an aquarium, a cement mixer into a disco ball, and cars into pizza ovens and ping-pong tables.