Take a flight into the 60s

Guests at the TWA Hotel will once again get the chance to experience the style and verve of mid-century air travel.

The new hotel opened on Wednesday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

It is located in the building which used to house Trans World Airlines' (TWA) air terminal, which first opened in 1962.

TWA, which folded in 2001, was once owned by American businessman and aviator Howard Hughes.

The 512-room hotel was designed using the TWA and retro aesthetics.

TWA's signature bright red, its 1962-era check-in counters, TWA-branded toiletries, retro aviation gear and pieces from aviation history are all part of the hotel's decor.

One of the hotel's biggest draws is probably The Connie - an out-of-service Lockheed Constellation propeller aeroplane.

It has now been restored to its former glory and turned into a cocktail lounge for hotel guests.