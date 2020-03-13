T-Rex in hot pursuit

A hot-air balloon in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex was hot on the heels of another hot-air balloon at the Canberra Balloon Spectacular in Australia yesterday.

Every March, the lawns of Old Parliament House in Canberra transform into a launching pad for the balloon festival.

More than 30 colourful hot-air balloons from across the globe are expected to take to the skies during the festival, which is on till Sunday.

The classic hot-air balloons are there, but the festival also keeps things interesting by featuring novelty-shaped balloons.

This year, the giant 38.7m Tyrannosaurus Rex balloon made its Australia premiere.

In previous years, there have been windmills, a pair of dancing bees and a balloon shaped like Vincent van Gogh's head flown into the sky.