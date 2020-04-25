Swiss show support for S'pore

The iconic Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland was illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter with a huge flag of Singapore.

The picture, taken from the Swiss alpine resort in Zermatt, was posted yesterday on the official Facebook page of Switzerland Tourism, the national marketing and sales organisation for the country.

The post said: "In the city-state Singapore, different ethnic groups live together peacefully.

"The country is well organised and clean. Similar characteristics are attributed to Switzerland. We show solidarity with the people of Singapore and send a sign of hope."

Zermatt hopes to use the light projection to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in these difficult times of fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared the post on his Facebook page, thanking the Swiss town for the "beautiful show of solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic". He added: "It is quite a sight for the Singapore flag to light up the majestic Matterhorn. We have no mountains or snow on our sunny island. But we are both small nations depending on our people and wits for a living. We stand with Switzerland and all countries in the battle against this disease. Together, we can overcome this."

The Matterhorn has been illuminated almost daily since March 24 with the flags of various countries.