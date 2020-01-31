Swinging swords to slice record

More than 2,000 women wielded swords on Tuesday, moving gracefully in a traditional sword dance, in an attempt to set a world record for the largest number of people taking part in a sword dance.

The performance was part of a three-day celebration leading up to the coronation ceremony of Rajkot's 17th king, Thakorsaheb Mandhatasinh Jadeja. Rajkot is a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

Some believe that in the past, women would perform the sword dance when the men returned victorious from a battle.