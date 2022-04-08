Sweets for Ramadan

Workers arranging vermicelli, which is used in making traditional sweet dishes popularly eaten during the holy month of Ramadan, at a workshop on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in western India on Wednesday.

During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and indulging in any form of excess.

The fast lasts from dawn to sunset. It is observed by all Muslims except children who have not reached puberty, those who are sick, the feeble elderly, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Travellers can also eat during the fasting period, as long as they make up for the lost days later.

Ramadan is followed by Hari Raya Aidilfitri, also known as Eid al-Fitr or the festival of the breaking of the fast. This year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on May 3.

