Sweet surprise

Visitors to Changi Airport Terminal 3 are in for a treat, with a giant Chupa Chups strawberry lollipop taking pride of place in the departure hall.

The oversized lollipop, which measures 11.1m long and 4m tall, holds a spot in Singapore's Book of Records for the biggest Chupa Chups lollipop display here.

Fans of the nostalgic confectionery brand can snap photographs with other colourful themed displays around the airport - such as a playground, garden and carousel - and redeem limited-edition merchandise until May 3.

Children can also take part in workshops for creative endeavours ranging from art to coding.

