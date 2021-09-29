Swallowed by a storm

A gigantic storm of sand and dust, caused by prolonged drought and strong winds, struck Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo in Brazil on Sunday.

"I've never seen this, no one was expecting something like this. Suddenly, the sand cloud began to cover all of Franca," said resident Thaisa Vilas Boas.

Others in the neighbourhood said the storm, with winds of 60kmh, coloured the horizon red and seemed to "swallow" the city, which is facing a three-month drought and has been undergoing water rationing since the beginning of the month.

In videos on social media, the storm can be seen progressing, with buildings completely covered, shops closed and restaurant patrons running for cover while umbrellas, tables and chairs fly.

The phenomenon may occur again in the coming days in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, said meteorologist Ruibran dos Reis.

