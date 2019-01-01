Suspense in the air ahead of new year

Aerial dancers belonging to the Kitonb theatre group hung from a crane as they performed during a rehearsal of their Carillon, The Flight of Time show on Sunday.

The show, which features spectacular choreography and acrobatic mid-air performances accompanied by special effects and music, was performed at the La Festa di Roma New Year's celebration at the Circus Maximus in Rome.

Kitonb also performed their Ode To The Moon, a tribute to mark the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

In addition to the traditional fireworks at midnight, the Circus Maximus played host to concerts by singer Vinicio Capossela and the Piccola Orchestra di Tor Pignattara.