In Pictures: Ukrainians mourn
Those left behind mourn the loss of their loved ones as Russia’s onslaught continues to kill civilians, including women and children.
Updated
Published
8 min ago
Alla, mother of the victim, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 17, mourns near his grave at the municipal cemetery in the recaptured city of Bucha of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine, April 18 , 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that over 700 bodies were discovered following the Russian army’s retreat from towns surrounding Kyiv, prompting international calls for a probe into possible war crimes committed by Russia.
EPA-EFE
Relatives of Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Oliinyk, 40, who was killed in battle amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, mourn during a funeral ceremony at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church, in Lviv, Ukraine April 2, 2022.
REUTERS
Sergey Lagovskiv, 26, hugs Ludmyla Verginska, 51, as they mourn their common friend Igor Lytvynenko, who according to residents was killed by Russian Soldiers, after they found him beside a building's basement, following his burial at the garden of a residential building, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, Ukraine April 5, 2022.
REUTERS
Petro Hrythenko stands next to a grave of his wife Alla Hrythenko, 63, killed during Russia's invasion, while her mother Mariia Skorokhod, 81, cries at a yard of their house, in the village of Termakhivka, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 14, 2022.
REUTERS
A view of graves for people killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at a cemetery in Irpin, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 18, 2022.
REUTERS
Graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed during Joint Forces Operation in the country's eastern regions are seen damaged, as local orthodox priest says, by a shell of Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a cemetery in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022.
REUTERS
Galina Bondar, 63, who said her son, Olexander Bondar, 32, a territorial defence member, was killed by Russian troops, kisses the plaque bearing his name at his grave at the cemetery in Bucha, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 17, 2022.
REUTERS
Mourners grieve during funerals for six people in Andriivka, a village northwest of Kyiv that was occupied by Russian forces for more than a month, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Even as Ukrainians take stock of the devastation left in the wake of the Russian occupation across the north of their country, the situation in areas under Russian occupation remained grave.
The New York Times
Relatives and friends mourn as Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Private Volodymyr Dukh, 29, who was killed in battle amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, during a funeral ceremony at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church, in Lviv, April 1, 2022.
REUTERS
National flags wave over graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed during Joint Forces Operation in the country's eastern regions are seen damaged, as local orthodox priest says, by a shell of Russian tank, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a cemetery in Chernihiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022.
REUTERS
