Surfing a giant

A big-wave surfer rides a wave during the Tow Surfing Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, on Monday.

Praia do Norte, or North Beach, is famous for some of the largest waves in the world, thanks to a 210km-long underwater canyon which runs right up to the beach, concentrating the energy of swells and making them much larger.

The sleepy fishing village was made popular in the surfing world a decade ago, after professional American surfer Garret McNamara set a Guinness World Record in 2011 for the largest wave surfed. He rode a 24m-high wave after being towed into it by a jet ski.

Tow surfing is a technique which uses assistance such as jet skis to allow surfers to catch larger and faster moving waves than possible when paddling by hand.