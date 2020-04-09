Supermoon at its full splendour

While many Singaporeans are staying at home as part of the circuit breaker measures, the Moon knows no such bounds.

The full moon was out last night at its biggest and brightest for the year.

If the Moon is within 10 per cent of its closest distance to the Earth at the moment of full moon, it is considered to be a supermoon, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England.

This month's full moon was the closest supermoon of this year, and it is also known as the "Pink Moon" after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places, Reuters reported.

This supermoon was photographed above Marina Bay Sands from One Fullerton last night.