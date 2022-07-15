Super sighting

PHOTO: XINHUA
The biggest supermoon of the year gloriously illuminating the night sky of Consuegra, Spain, on Wednesday.

A full moon occurs when the moon and sun are opposite each other and sunlight strikes the moon face-on. When a full moon occurs at the closest point to Earth during its orbit, it appears larger and brighter, becoming what is known as a supermoon.

The next supermoon, occurring on Aug 12, will be the final one of the year.

