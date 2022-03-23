Sunset like a painting

A couple watching the sunset at the top of the Porte d'Aval, a famous arch of Etretat's chalk cliffs in western France, on Monday.

Etretat is a tourist and farming commune situated 32km northeast of Le Havre in the Normandy region.

The commune is best known for its chalk cliffs and three arches - the Porte d'Aval, the Porte d'Amont and the Manneporte. However, only the first two are visible from the town.

These wonders, as well as the white pebble beach, are easily accessible by foot.

French painter Claude Monet (1840 to 1926) painted the arches and cliffs in the 19th century, while the filming for an episode of the first season of Netflix's crime thriller series Lupin (2021 to present) was mostly done in and near Etretat.