Street art explosion in Paris

Visitors immersing themselves in a vibrant street art creation by French artist Jo Di Bona at the second edition of Le Colors Festival in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which kicked off on April 2 and runs till May 8, features the works of some 90 artists, photographers, sculptors, digital artists and illustrators, including graphic designer Regis Leger, who goes by Dugudus, and artist Pierre Ygouf, also known as Piotre.

They were invited to take over 700 sq m of space in an old disused building in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital and cover it from floor to ceiling with their works.

Historically, the building was used to house hauling barges on the Seine. It also served as a manufacturing space for metal structures when the Eiffel Tower and Greater Paris were being built.

Last year's inaugural edition of Le Colors Festival drew more than 30,000 visitors.

