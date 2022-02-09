Storm of stars

Chaos swirls at the heart of the Milky Way galaxy, as seen in a new radio image (above) of electrical storms captured by South African astronomers, revealing the frenzy that a hundred million or so stars can get up to.

Oxford University researcher Ian Heywood and the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory captured the image using the MeerKAT radio telescope, an array of 64 antennae spread across the desert in northern South Africa, and published their results last week in the Astrophysical Journal.

To typical telescopes, large sections of the Milky Way sky are rendered black by intervening clouds of cosmic dust.

However, radio waves like those used in the MeerKAT telescope pass right through, enabling the scientists to get up close and personal.

Twenty separate observations, generating 70 terabytes of data and requiring three years of processing, were needed to produce the image.

The Milky Way's disc, where most of the stars and exoplanets reside, appears in the image as a ragged horizontal streak.

A blob of energy in the middle marks the spot where a black hole lurks.

The surrounding region is filled with glowing filaments - theorised to be formed by magnetised tubes of gas and high-energy particles - which are up to 100 light years long.

Emanating above and below the galactic disc are a matched pair of radio bubbles, possibly the remains of supernova explosions several million years ago.

In the background, the radio image is speckled with the dots of supermassive black holes in faraway galaxies.