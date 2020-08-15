Storm clouds will soon pass

Dark clouds were looming in the eastern side of Singapore yesterday morning, a clear warning of the thundery showers to come.

According to the Meteorological Services website, thundery showers can be expected in the late morning and early afternoon for the next three days.

The weatherman forecast the first fortnight of this month to be warm and less wet compared with last month, with the daily maximum temperature expected to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

Though the monsoon rain band was forecast to shift northward, away from the equatorial South-east Asia region, thus bringing drier conditions to Singapore, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers were also expected over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on some days due to solar heating of land areas.

SEE HOME: Rest of month will be warm but wetter, says weatherman