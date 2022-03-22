Step into spring

A vibrant carpet of crocus flowers in Jasne Blonia Park in Szczecin, north-western Poland, on Sunday heralding the arrival of spring.

Temperatures in the major seaport, which is the country's seventh-largest city and is located near the Baltic Sea and the German border, have risen above 12 deg C.

Built between 1925 and 1927, Jasne Blonia Park was designed with rows of plane trees on the sides of a wide lawn with ground-based flower arrangements in the middle.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us? The image should be a recent one, with

minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.