Staying on their toes for new show

The Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo ballet company opened its latest show in Monaco this week.

Called Coppel-I.A., it explores the world of automata to examine the development of artificial intelligence in today's society.

As the stylised name suggests, the show is a retelling of the classic ballet Coppelia in the era of artificial intelligence.

Created by choreographer-director Jean-Christophe Maillot, the romantic piece is set in the near future and tells the story of two young lovers who discover physical love in a society that demands ever more progress, security and hygiene.

The show opened yesterday and runs until Jan 5 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

