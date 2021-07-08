Staying afloat in the city

Dedicated to those coping with challenges, Merman Art, a half-sunken wooden statue of a swimmer, takes pride of place in Kiev and aims to provoke people into examining their reactions to tough situations.

The installation was created by Merman, a group of artists from Ukraine, for the United States Burning Man festival.

Spanning 6m high and 24m wide, the minimalist work comprises laser-cut wooden panels as well as metal frame tubes, and will be illuminated at night by white LED lights. It invites people to interact with it, by climbing on it or using it as a bench or sunbed.

The annual Burning Man event, which focuses on community, art and self-expression, takes place in Black Rock Desert in Nevada, but has been cancelled twice because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

