Statues bring festival to life

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published: 
1 hour ago

On a street corner, a statue of Albert Einstein seemed frozen in time, poised to explain the theory of relativity.

At the park, a duo wrapped in swathes of papier mache gazed unflinchingly as passers-by snapped photographs.

Despite the glare of the crowds and the weight of their heavy costumes, these performers kept their cool, staying as still as possible to illustrate the art of being a living statue.

They came from all over Europe to be part of this year's Statues en Marche festival held in the Belgian municipality of Marche-en-Famenne at the weekend.

Onlookers were treated to living statues of all shapes and sizes - from historical figures such as Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi to macabre characters like an executioner wielding a giant axe.

