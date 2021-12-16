Starry, starry night

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    3 hours ago

An overlay image of 128 photographs shows circumpolar star trails over the San Telmo tower in Ubiarco, Cantabria, Spain, on Tuesday, during the Geminid meteor shower.

The Geminids usually put on a dazzling display that wows skywatchers around the world each December.

According to space.com, the Geminids are associated with the near-Earth object 3200 Phaethon, an asteroid that may have undergone a collision with another object in the distant past to produce the stream of particles that Earth runs into - creating the meteor shower.

Circumpolar stars are stars that always reside above the horizon and, for that reason, never rise or set.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 