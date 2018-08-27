Starry, starry jumbo night

Elephants cloaked in colourful costumes and covered with bright lights were the stars of the show at the Esala Perahera festivities in the Sri Lankan hill city of Kandy over the weekend.

The annual Buddhist festival, known as the Festival of the Tooth, is often held in July or August. It commemorates the time when a sacred tooth relic was first brought to Sri Lanka from India.

During the festival, the relic, which is usually housed at the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, is carried through the streets of Kandy on the back of an elephant. The grand procession also features dancers, acrobats, jugglers, musicians and fire-breathers.

The festival culminates with a traditional water ceremony at the Mahaweli River in the village of Getambe.