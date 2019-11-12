Stark message on climate change

In a protest to demand faster government action on climate change in London on Sunday, environmental group Extinction Rebellion floated a mock-up of a British suburban home sinking into the River Thames.

The climate change protesters said in a statement: "We are watching, in real time, as people's lives are destroyed around the world and in Britain; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, these tragedies are set to worsen."

A study by Climate Central showed that large parts of London, and coastal and low-lying areas in Britain would be among the areas at risk of coastal flooding unless adequate sea defences were built.