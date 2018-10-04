Staring at an uncertain future

A migrant, a member of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, standing in a queue on Tuesday after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain.

He was one of the lucky ones to survive the treacherous sea journey in a bid to seek asylum in Europe.

At least 34 migrants died on Monday in a shipwreck in the western Mediterranean, which 26 people survived, the United Nations migration agency said. All migrants on board the boat came from sub-Saharan Africa, Morocco's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Morocco has seen an influx of migrants trying to reach Europe, most of them on boats bound for Spain or the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in North Africa.

More than 40,000 migrants have reached Spain since the start of the year, including around 35,000 who did so by sea, according to the International Organisation for Migration.