Staring art in the face

About 400 photos of Singapore fashion designer Yang Derong dressed in all manner of costumes deck the walls of an exhibition area in the basement of the National Museum.

These images, part of an interactive installation called Face Of The Day, tell a story as a digital visual dialogue over 369 days.

Visitors can download an app-lication on their smartphones or tablets, and then point them at some of the photos, which come to life with the help of augmented reality technology.

Face Of The Day is one of seven installations by local and international artists on display at various parts of the National Museum, as part of DigiMuse Presents, which runs from today to Feb 17.

The showcase is happening during Singapore Art Week.