Standing tall for another 90 years

The famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro is undergoing restoration works ahead of celebrations in October to mark its 90th anniversary.

More than 40 people, including engineers, architects and even geologists, are working on the makeover of the 30m-tall statue, which stands on an 8m-tall pedestal.

The team, lead by architect Cristina Ventura, is focusing on parts of the statue that have rusted and replacing rock pieces that are weak.

Preventive conservation efforts are also part of the restoration project, which aims to increase the statue's lifespan and ensure that it can stand tall for another 90 years.

The monument, which is a major tourist attraction in Brazil, was created by French sculptor Paul Landowski and built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot.

Construction of the monument took about nine years, from 1922 to 1931, and it was opened on Oct 12, 1931.

