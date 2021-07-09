Standing tall

In the small seaside town of Blokhus in Denmark, the world's tallest sandcastle has been completed, weighing nearly 5,000 tonnes and towering over 20m high, its designers said on Wednesday.

Standing at 21.16m high, it is more than 3m taller than a sandcastle built in Germany in 2019, which previously held the title with its 17.66m height, according to Guinness World Records.

A total of 4,860 tonnes of sand make up the intricately decorated structure that is reminiscent of a pyramid.

Its creator, Dutchman Wilfred Stijger, who was assisted by 30 of the world's best sand sculptors, wanted the castle to represent the power of the coronavirus over the world since the beginning of the pandemic. Atop the sandcastle is a model of the virus wearing a crown.

"It's ruling our lives everywhere," he said. "It tells you what to do. It tells you to stay away from your family and not go to nice places. Don't do activities, stay home."

To make the sculpture more cohesive, the sand contains about 10 per cent clay, and a layer of glue was applied after it was completed so that it can stand up to the chilly and windy conditions of autumn and winter.

Inhabitants of Blokhus were delighted to see local features incorporated into the sandcastle, such as windsurfing and kite-surfing, beach houses, fish and lighthouses.

The castle is expected to stand until the heavy frost sets in, meaning it should last until February or March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

