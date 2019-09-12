Spring returns to Russia

Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre once again hosted the Russian classic The Rite Of Spring on Tuesday.

The ballet and concert masterpiece was originally written by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky in 1913.

Over the past 100 years, it has spawned various versions performed by artists from all over the world.

The latest version, directed and choreographed by well-known Chinese dancer Yang Liping, was staged at the Bolshoi by the Peacock Contemporary Dance Company as part of the DanceInversion International Contemporary Dance Festival.

Yang's version of the classic is influenced by Tibetan and Chinese symbols of nature, beliefs in the cyclical nature of life and death, and the inevitability of rebirth.

It is also constructed in three sections, with only the middle portion using the original Rite Of Spring.

The other two sections use a specially created new score inspired by traditional music from Tibet.