Spring into colours

Hindu devotees are smeared in colours while taking part in a traditional gathering on Thursday, during the Laddu Holi celebrations at a temple in Barsana village of India's Uttar Pradesh state.

The gathering took place ahead of Holi, which falls on March 18 this year.

The ancient Indian festival, which dates back as far as the fourth century, marks the beginning of spring and - like many other Hindu festivals - celebrates the victory of good over evil. The tradition also gives thanks for a good harvest.

Also known as the Festival of Colours, it originated in India and Nepal, and has since spread to other parts of Asia and the West through the diaspora from the Indian subcontinent.