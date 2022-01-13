World Press Photo 2021

Sports Stories Winner

The Flint Jaguars basketball team in Flint, Michigan, United States, embodies efforts to nurture stability, encourage mutual support and strengthen community spirit in a city struggling to survive.

Flint, the birthplace of General Motors, is striving against out-migration caused by a precipitous decline in its motor industry, a health crisis brought about by the authorities switching water supply sources without proper safeguards, and the systemic neglect of high-poverty, predominantly black neighbourhoods.

Basketball is an integral part of Flint culture, and the city once produced dozens of big names at collegiate and professional levels.

For decades, four high school teams battled as fierce rivals. Now there is only one high school in town. The Flint Jaguars were established in 2017, merging the teams of the last two schools that remained at the time.

In 2020, the team fought to turn around what had up until then been a nearly winless history. By March, they were prepared to head to the division finals with an 18-4 record, having won more games in 2020 than in the previous three years combined.

Their play-off run ended prematurely when Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the season. Nevertheless, the student athletes had had a taste of collective success.

A basketball net supported by cinder blocks standing beside a street in Flint, Michigan, United States on Feb 25, 2020. The board reads "FDT", an acronym based on a popular anti-Donald Trump protest song. Title: Those Who Stay Will Be Champions © Chris Donovan, Canada
Jaguars junior Dion Brown sitting with his girlfriend Lakenya Thomas as they watch a junior varsity game in a nearly empty gym, on Feb 24, 2020. Title: Those Who Stay Will Be Champions © Chris Donovan, Canada
Jaguars player D'Angelo Mays playing with a basketball in his bedroom at home, on Feb 27, 2020. Title: Those Who Stay Will Be Champions © Chris Donovan, Canada
Flint Jaguars team star Taevion Rushing jumping from one locker to another in the team locker room before the last regular season game of his high school basketball career, on Feb 24, 2020. He aims to go on to play basketball at a junior college. Title: Those Who Stay Will Be Champions © Chris Donovan, Canada

