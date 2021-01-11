Sports Stories Winner

Following a wildfire that devastated their town, members of the Paradise Bobcats from the small rural community of Paradise, California, returned to their football field to revive the team and embark on a new season.

The November 2018 Camp Fire was the most destructive wildfire in Californian history. Paradise was almost completely burnt to the ground, and 90 per cent of its population were dispersed to towns and cities across the United States. But the fire stopped at the edge of Paradise High School's football field, sparing it and the surrounding sports buildings. Nearly everyone on the team lost their home, but players began returning when coach Rick Prinz started practices, some commuting for up to 90 minutes to get there. They saw reviving the team as a part of rebuilding the community.

The Bobcats went on to have a successful season, playing undefeated until losing the final for the championship at the end of the year.



Resident Emmie Morgan and her son Setson, a Paradise Bobcats running back, comforting each other on June 11, 2019, as they visit the site where their home once stood. PHOTO: © WALLY SKALIJ, UNITED STATES, LOS ANGELES TIMES





Team member Lukas Hartley (centre) listening to a Paradise Bobcats coach give a pep talk on Aug 22, 2019, before their first game of the season since Camp Fire devastated their town. PHOTO: © WALLY SKALIJ, UNITED STATES, LOS ANGELES TIMES





Paradise resident Emmie Morgan cheering as first responders are honoured during the Paradise Bobcats' first game on Aug 23, 2019, since the fire that devastated their town. PHOTO: © WALLY SKALIJ, UNITED STATES, LOS ANGELES TIMES





Running back Lukas Hartley dealing with his nerves before a Paradise Bobcats play-off game against West Valley in Cottonwood, California, on Nov 22, 2019. PHOTO: © WALLY SKALIJ, UNITED STATES, LOS ANGELES TIMES

