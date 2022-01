Bouldering entails climbing on small rock formations and boulders of usually no more than 6m in height, without ropes or harnesses.

Historically, it began as a training activity for more ambitious climbing and mountaineering pursuits, but has evolved into a sport in its own right.

Rock-climbing gyms and sports facilities in Munich were closed as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, so athletes had become creative in their training methods.