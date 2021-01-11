Sports Singles Winner

A buzzer-beater is a successful shot made just as the buzzer sounds to indicate the end of a game, or period in a game. Kawhi Leonard's ball hit the rim as the final buzzer sounded, and bounced around four times before dropping through the net. This was the first Game 7 game-winning buzzer-beater shot in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers had, at this point, each won three games of the seven-game series.

After eliminating the 76ers, the Toronto Raptors went on to be the first team based outside the United States to win the NBA finals.



Kawhi Leonard (squatting, centre) of the Toronto Raptors watching his game-winning buzzer-beater shot go into the net, while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on May 12, 2019. PHOTO: © MARK BLINCH, CANADA, FOR NBAE

