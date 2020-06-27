Sports return to Dubai with a splash

The United Arab Emirates dived into a three-day water sports event on Thursday.

A hydroflight event (above), where athletes perform stunts on water jet propulsion devices, kicked off the Dubai Watersports Festival in Al Shorooq Beach.

The multi-sport festival comes as the country resumes sporting events after they were brought to a sudden halt in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival features water sports such as kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, kayak fishing and kitesurfing.

The events will be held across various locations, including Kite Beach, Nessnass Beach, Al Shorooq Beach and the Persian Gulf.